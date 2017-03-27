Caterpillar to close Illinois plant, lay off 800 workers
Caterpillar Inc. has announced the closing of its facility near Aurora, Illinois, and the lay off 800 workers. Earlier this year, the earth-moving equipment maker said it would lay off employees in 2017 because of an anticipated decline in demand for its products.
