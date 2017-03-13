Caterpillar hires former US attorney general after raid
Caterpillar Inc. is hiring a former U.S. attorney general to help it sort out matters that sparked a federal raid on its headquarters in central Illinois. William P. Barr will serve as outside counsel to the large equipment manufacturer.
