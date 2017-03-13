Caterpillar hires former US attorney ...

Caterpillar hires former US attorney general after raid

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Caterpillar Inc. is hiring a former U.S. attorney general to help it sort out matters that sparked a federal raid on its headquarters in central Illinois. William P. Barr will serve as outside counsel to the large equipment manufacturer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb '17 alexanderdolkas 7
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC