Caterpillar denies that it broke tax laws
Caterpillar is denying that it broke federal tax laws a week after its headquarters and other facilities were raided by the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies. The exact reason for the raids remains unclear, but Caterpillar told the Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing last month that the IRS had notified the company it owed $2 billion in additional taxes because of profits from a Swiss unit.
