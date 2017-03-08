Boosting connected intelligence for C...

Boosting connected intelligence for China's manufacturing industry

Control Engineering International: Intelligent manufacturing is part of a wider strategy to promote manufacturing in China that has 226 state-sponsored projects and investments of more than $2.9 billion to improve automation and the interconnection and integration of equipment, according to Control Engineering China. Intelligent manufacturing, as one of the five major programs in the "Made in China 2025" strategy, already has become a highlight from China's manufacturing industry, which is facing sluggish economic growth in addition to pressures related to transformation and upgrades.

