Boeing smells blood in the water and is coming for Lockheed...

It's no secret that Lockheed Martin's F-35C naval variant has been plagued by cost overruns and setbacks throughout it's production, but now it seems Boeing, Lockheed's main rival, smells blood in the water and is capitalizing on the aircraft's troubles. The F-35C promised to revolutionize carrier aircraft by becoming the first stealth plane to launch from catapults at sea, but as production lags and costs rise, even President Donald Trump took notice, calling the program "out of control" and ordering a review of the costs and capabilities compared to Boeing's latest offering.

