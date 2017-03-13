BAE apprentices question top bosses

BAE apprentices question top bosses

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

APPRENTICES from BAE Systems military aircraft bases in Samlesbury and Warton had the opportunity to quiz the company's top directors. The company held a number of Meet the Director sessions at its sites which saw bosses including managing director Chris Boardman answering questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb 14 alexanderdolkas 7
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Feb 12 eugenek1 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC