AZZ Inc (AZZ) Upgraded to "Hold" by Z...

AZZ Inc (AZZ) Upgraded to "Hold" by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "AZZ Incorporated is an electrical equipment and components manufacturer serving the global growth markets of power generation, transmission and distribution, and industrial markets as well as a provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication market nationwide. " Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

