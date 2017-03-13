Army, Lockheed Martin prepare truck-mounted laser weapon test after record-breaking demo
Lockheed Martin made national headlines in June 2015 when its 30-kilowatt ATHENA laser weapon destroyed a truck " within minutes ." The Maryland-based company announced a 58-kilowatt milestone on Thursday, which is good news as researchers prepare to implement the technology into the Army's High Energy Laser Mobile Test Truck .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|alexanderdolkas
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC