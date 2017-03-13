Army, Lockheed Martin prepare truck-m...

Army, Lockheed Martin prepare truck-mounted laser weapon test after record-breaking demo

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Lockheed Martin made national headlines in June 2015 when its 30-kilowatt ATHENA laser weapon destroyed a truck " within minutes ." The Maryland-based company announced a 58-kilowatt milestone on Thursday, which is good news as researchers prepare to implement the technology into the Army's High Energy Laser Mobile Test Truck .

