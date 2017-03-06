Argentina's Lithium Superpower Ambition Is Good News for Tesla

Argentina has some good news for Elon Musk's Tesla Inc., and bad news for producers in Chile and Australia: the country may be about to flood the market with lithium. After President Mauricio Macri removed currency and capital controls and taxes introduced by his predecessors, about 40 foreign companies began to consider opportunities in Argentina's mining industry, more than half of those in lithium, according to Mining Secretary Daniel Meilan.

