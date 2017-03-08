Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 29th.
