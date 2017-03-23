Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder urge...

Akzo Nobel's largest shareholder urges it to talk to bidder PPG

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Causeway Capital, the largest holder of shares in Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel on Thursday urged the company to engage in takeover talks with U.S. suitor PPG Industries. Akzo Nobel on Wednesday rejected an improved 22.4 billion euro takeover offer from PPG, citing cultural differences and an inadequate valuation.

