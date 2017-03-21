Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from ...

Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky. Akzo said in a statement the new non-binding PGG proposal made on March 20 was worth 88.72 euros per share in cash and shares, up from a first offer worth 83 euros per share.

