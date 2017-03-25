Akzo Nobel and PPG talks could create...

Akzo Nobel and PPG talks could create $42bn group

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Akzo Nobel , the Dutch paint-to-table salt group, has held talks with US industrial chemicals rival PPG Industries over a potential combination that could create a $42bn global chemicals giant, people briefed about the talks said. PPG and the Netherlands-based company, whose products range from protective coatings for iPhones to industrial paints, have been working with advisers to agree the terms of what would be one of the largest cross-border transactions of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes 21 hr YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb 14 alexanderdolkas 7
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Feb 12 eugenek1 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC