Akzo Nobel and PPG talks could create $42bn group

Akzo Nobel , the Dutch paint-to-table salt group, has held talks with US industrial chemicals rival PPG Industries over a potential combination that could create a $42bn global chemicals giant, people briefed about the talks said. PPG and the Netherlands-based company, whose products range from protective coatings for iPhones to industrial paints, have been working with advisers to agree the terms of what would be one of the largest cross-border transactions of the year.

