25 social media influencers visit Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The 3rd Emirates Energy Award's Organising Committee has organised a visit for 25 young social media influencers, particularly trending Instagram users with around 200,000 followers, to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to show them the best innovations and practices in energy efficiency. EEA 2017 is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the theme 'Innovative Solutions for Clean Energy.'

