When Caterpillar Leaves Peoria, What Will Become Of The Town?
William Ryan Owens, the Navy Seal who was killed in a raid in Yemen, was from Peoria, Ill. Defense Secretary James Mattis said, "He gave his full measure for our nation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC