Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) ...

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 34
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC