VW Scandal Book Highlights Key Leadership Lessons

Leadership author Steven Howard nails the important lessons and teachings emanating from the Volkswagen diesel emissions test cheating scandal, which is now the global benchmark for corporate cheating scandals, in his new book Leadership Lessons from the Volkswagen Saga. Leadership author Steven Howard highlights the many leadership lessons emanating from the Volkswagen diesel emissions test cheating scandal in his latest book Leadership Lessons from the Volkswagen Saga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.