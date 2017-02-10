VW Scandal Book Highlights Key Leadership Lessons
Leadership author Steven Howard nails the important lessons and teachings emanating from the Volkswagen diesel emissions test cheating scandal, which is now the global benchmark for corporate cheating scandals, in his new book Leadership Lessons from the Volkswagen Saga.
