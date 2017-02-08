UPDATE 1-Goodyear sales miss on fewer shipments to the Americas

Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, its biggest market. Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear said it expects 2017 tire unit sales to rise about 1 percent and forecast segment operating income to be flat compared with 2016, partly as raw material costs continue to rise.

