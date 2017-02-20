U.S. Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Jobs Up 19% Since 2012
A new study released by the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association shows that motor vehicle parts manufacturing jobs in the U.S. have risen nearly 19 percent since 2012. More than 871,000 Americans are directly employed by the motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry.
