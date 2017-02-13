Tuesday newspaper round-up: BAE Systems, Co-op buyers, Ocado, Toshiba
BAE Systems is poised to confirm Charles Woodburn as its new chief executive in a widely anticipated move that marks a generational shift at the defence giant. Mr Woodburn, 45, who joined BAE Systems last year as its chief operating officer, has long been viewed as the heir apparent to Mr King, who has led the company since 2008.
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|47 min
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Sun
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
