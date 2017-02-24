Trump executive order builds on regulatory reform efforts by Clinton, Obama
Trump executive order builds on regulatory reform efforts by Clinton, Obama An executive order signed Friday would appoint "regulatory reform officers" at each agency. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://usat.ly/2mg3AJT President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that directs each federal agency to establish a regulatory reform task force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC