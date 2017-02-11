Transformation of pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Ghana
The pharmaceutical manufacturing sector is recognised for its potential for job creation, improvement in household incomes, investment opportunities, industrial growth and advanced skills set development to mention just but a few. However, despite the relatively long tenure of the industry in the country, the sector has always been punching below its weight in most areas.
