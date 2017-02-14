Trane to close Arkansas manufacturing...

Trane to close Arkansas manufacturing plant, but plans to shift some production to Tyler

A plant in Fort Smith that makes residential heating and cooling equipment is set to shut down this year, leaving 250 employees out of work. Trane announced Monday that it is shifting production of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning manufacturing from Fort Smith to plants in Tyler, Lynn Haven, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Vidalia, Georgia.

