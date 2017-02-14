Titan introduces 100-day promo
Titan International Inc. today introduced a new satisfaction program that allows customers 100 days to return tires with which they are not fully satisfied. Full refunds will be given to customers who return the tires to the dealer where they were originally purchased.
