Titan introduces 100-day promo

14 hrs ago Read more: Tire Business

Titan International Inc. today introduced a new satisfaction program that allows customers 100 days to return tires with which they are not fully satisfied. Full refunds will be given to customers who return the tires to the dealer where they were originally purchased.

