Takata forecasts third annual loss after U.S. criminal settlement

Takata Corp., the troubled airbag supplier behind the biggest auto safety recall, said it will probably report a third consecutive annual loss as it booked a one-time charge after agreeing to settle a U.S. criminal investigation. The net loss will probably be 64 billion yen in the year through March, compared with a November forecast for a 20 billion yen profit, Tokyo-based Takata said in a statement on Friday.

