Sierra Nevada Corp. to expand Louisville site, plans 400 new jobs
Aerospace firm Sierra Nevada Corp. has leased 101,000 square feet of additional space within Louisville's Colorado Technology Center, a move that could net the company roughly 400 new hires over the next year and a half.
