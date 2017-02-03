Sierra Nevada Corp. to expand Louisvi...

Sierra Nevada Corp. to expand Louisville site, plans 400 new jobs

Aerospace firm Sierra Nevada Corp. has leased 101,000 square feet of additional space within Louisville's Colorado Technology Center, a move that could net the company roughly 400 new hires over the next year and a half.

