Showdown of America First Versus Made-in-India Looms at Air Show
Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp. promised to build plants in India if the world's biggest arms importer chose their fighter jets and weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Sun
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC