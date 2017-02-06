RobecoSam USA Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation
RobecoSam USA Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Corporation by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,314 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period.
