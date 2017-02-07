Questlove, DJ Premier, Biz Markie & More React To Composer David Axelrod's Death

As an A&R man for Capitol Records in the '60s, and one of the first composers to fuse elements of jazz, rock and R&B into one cohesive fabric, Los Angeles-born composer David Axelrod was well respected among not only his peers, but also the Hip Hop community. The news of 83-year-old Axelrod's passing surfaced on Sunday , and although he may be physically gone, he's left behind a vault of compelling work spanning over five decades.

