Questlove, DJ Premier, Biz Markie & M...

Questlove, DJ Premier, Biz Markie & More React To Composer David Axelrod's Death

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

As an A&R man for Capitol Records in the '60s, and one of the first composers to fuse elements of jazz, rock and R&B into one cohesive fabric, Los Angeles-born composer David Axelrod was well respected among not only his peers, but also the Hip Hop community. The news of 83-year-old Axelrod's passing surfaced on Sunday , and although he may be physically gone, he's left behind a vault of compelling work spanning over five decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 34
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC