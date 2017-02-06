Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. - Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research report issued on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.