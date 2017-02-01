Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Net in... )--Harris Corporation reported revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 of $1.70 billion compared with $1.75 billion in the prior year, down 3 percent.... )--The New York Times announced that it will launch on Snap Inc.'s Snapchat Discover platform. The Times will create a daily Edition for Snapchatters in the U.S. based on it... )--EQT Midstream Partners, LP today announced full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC