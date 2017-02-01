Parker Acquires Helac Corporation
Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has acquired Helac Corporation, headquartered in Enumclaw, WA. Helac specializes in the design and manufacture of helical rotary actuators, known for their tremendous torque output, compact dimensions, exceptional load bearing capability and rugged, reliable performance.
