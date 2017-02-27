Northrop promotes Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1. Pamiljans, who is currently general manager of Strategic Systems at the Aerospace Systems unit, will focus on manned and unmanned aircraft systems, space systems, and advanced technologies in his new role, the company said on Monday. He will report to Chief Executive Wes Bush and will become a member of the company's corporate policy council, Northrop said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC