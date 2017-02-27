Northrop promotes Janis Pamiljans as ...

Northrop promotes Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president

Read more: Reuters

Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1. Pamiljans, who is currently general manager of Strategic Systems at the Aerospace Systems unit, will focus on manned and unmanned aircraft systems, space systems, and advanced technologies in his new role, the company said on Monday. He will report to Chief Executive Wes Bush and will become a member of the company's corporate policy council, Northrop said.

