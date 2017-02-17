Nordson Corporation Reports Record Fi...

Nordson Corporation Reports Record First Quarter Sales and Diluted Earnings per Share

Read more: Business Wire

Sales of $407 million is a first quarter record and inclusive of 10 percent organic growth compared to the prior year's first quarter Operating profit increases 46 percent to $76 million, and operating margin improves 5 percentage points to 19 percent, both compared to prior year's first quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86 is a first quarter record and a 41 percent increase compared to the prior year's first quarter normalized EPS Second quarter 2017 guidance: Sales expected to increase in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent compared to same period a year ago; GAAP Diluted EPS in the range of $1.21 to $1.33 today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

