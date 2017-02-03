New F-35 Contract Shows Exactly How Much Trump Saved Taxpayers
The price of one F-35 variant is less than $100 million per plane in the Air Force's newest contract for the fighter jet that President Donald Trump has singled out as too expensive, CNBC reported Friday. The Air Force will buy 90 F-35A fighter jets from manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which are used by the Air Force, for about $94 million each.
