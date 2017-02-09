Lockheed says US may take 'fresh look' at its India F-16 plan

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: US defence firm Lockheed Martin wants to push ahead with plans to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but understands President Donald Trump 's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal. With no more orders for the F-16 from the Pentagon, Lockheed plans to use its Fort Worth, Texas plant instead to produce the fifth generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that the United States Air Force is transitioning to.

