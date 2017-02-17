Kraft Heinz, Unilever go separate ways

A monitor displays Unilever NV signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg A monitor displays Unilever NV signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.