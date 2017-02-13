Judge says 3M, city can't dodge environmental suit
A federal judge has rejected bids from 3M Co. and other defendants to dismiss an environmental group's lawsuit alleging they knowingly discharged hazardous wastes into the Tennessee River and contaminated drinking water with dangerous chemicals.
