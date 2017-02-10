Import substitution is key to strengt...

Import substitution is key to strengthen Oman's manufacturing industry: Experts

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Substituting imported goods with Omani manufactured products is key to strengthen the Sultanate's manufacturing sector, according to industry experts. Manufacturing was touted as one of the major sectors that can help strengthen diversification from hydrocarbon industry proposed by Tanfeedh, the national plan for economic diversification, late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Sun eugenek1 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan '17 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC