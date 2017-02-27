Happening Tonight: Cedar Rapids vigil for man murdered in Kansas bar

UPDATE: A candlelight vigil is happening tonight in a Rockwell Collins parking lot to honor a former employee who was shot to death in a Kansas bar. "We were saddened to learn of the shootings in Olathe, KS on February 23. Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and co-workers of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, including our own employees who worked with them at Rockwell Collins from 2008-2014."

