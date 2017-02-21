Graco Reveals New Spray Tips

Graco Inc. has introduced a line of fine-finish, low-pressure spray tips that can be used with lacquer, varnish, stain, enamel, oil-based paints and latex primers and paints. RAC X FF LP SwitchTips with SmartTip Technology are available in a wide range of sizes for large surface and high-production applications, Graco says.

