Ghana Manufacturing Awards closes nomination 15th March
The maiden edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards brings together players in the manufacturing industry. The awards is to recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana manufacturing sector and rewarded those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward Operators in the manufacturing industry must be the very best at what they do.
