Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Franklin Electric Company is the world's largest manufacturer of submersible electric motors and a leading producer of engineered specialty electric motor products and electronic controls used by original equipment manufacturers around the world, in a wide variety of residential, industrial and municipal applications. The principal application for Franklin's submersible electric motors is for water well pumping systems.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Sun
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
