For Norwalk, Bethel and others, big momentum in 2016
Norwalk resident Andrew Dominick samples a Two Roads Brewing beer at a booth staffed by the brewery's Caitlin Guelakis, during the October 2016 grand opening of the new LQR MKT on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk. New arrivals like LQR and the corporate offices of Crius Energy and Omega Engineering helped push Norwalk to the top of the list for economic momentum in 2016 among southwestern Connecticut cities, according to a Hearst Connecticut Media analysis of jobs, real estate and business expansions and contractions among other criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC