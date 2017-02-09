Firms split on who handles aftermath of cyber-attacks
Large companies are confused about who should be in charge of dealing with the aftermath of cyber-attacks, according to new research. The study by BAE Systems suggests senior managers expect IT staff to deal with data breaches, but technology bosses feel it should be board members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|34
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC