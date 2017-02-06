Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Smith
Equities research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Smith Corporation in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei...
|Dec '16
|Cactus Joe
|1
|Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ...
|Dec '16
|WasteWater
|35
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC