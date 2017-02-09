Donald Trump takes credit for F-35 cost cuts, but theya ve been planned for a while

Lockheed Martin's deal to sell a new round of F-35s at a reduced cost to the Pentagon had little to do with President Donald Trump despite the commander in chief's boasts to the contrary. The company, one of Fort Worth's largest employers, had planned for months to sell the fighter jets for under $100 million apiece, and both supporters and detractors of the most expensive weapons program in the nation's history say Trump has done little to mitigate costs beyond public statements and social media posts.

