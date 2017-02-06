Covisint Launches the Most Complete I...

Covisint Launches the Most Complete IoT Platform for Enabling Digital Transformation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Designed from the ground up to support digital ecosystem management, helping enterprises and their partners realize the full value of IoT Solves the dynamic security, privacy and permissions management challenges surrounding IoT to enable trusted information sharing and secure interactions across people, systems and things Standards -based and highly-scalable, with an API-first approach, allowing global enterprises and system integrators to accelerate development and delivery of IoT solutions W as recognized at the 2016 Sogeti IoT Hackathon as a runner up with a Connected Baggage Tracking solution built for the world's largest airline Covisint powers some of the largest Connected Car / IoT solutions in the world, including Hyundai Blue Link and General Motors OnStar DETROIT, Feb. 06, 2017 -- Covisint Corporation today announced the availability of the market's most complete IoT Platform ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Northrop's New Combat Drone Could Outclass Boei... Dec '16 Cactus Joe 1
News Trump targets F-35, but aircraft means jobs in ... Dec '16 WasteWater 34
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC