Court gives preliminary approval to Daikin settlement of water claims
A federal judge gave preliminary approval Friday to a $5 million class-action settlement between Daikin America Inc. and a group of plaintiffs that includes all customers of West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority. The lawsuit arose from claims that 3M Co., Dyneon LLC and Daikin discharged industrial chemicals from their Decatur plants that ended up in the Tennessee River and ultimately contaminated West Morgan-East Lawrence drinking water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC