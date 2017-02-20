Celanese to Acquire Nilit Plastics Division Nylon Compounding Business
Celanese will acquire Nilit Plastics' nylon compounding product portfolio as well as customer agreements and manufacturing, technology and commercial facilities. Nilit will retain ownership of the nylon fibers and nylon polymerization businesses worldwide, including facilities in Israel, the United States, China, and Brazil.
